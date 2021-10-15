Dueling water slide debuts at Aquatica in 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Ready. Set. Race! Aquatica, Texas’ Best Waterpark, is excited to announce an all-new attraction that will thrill park-goers and satisfy their need for speed! Racing into 2022, the checkered flag will wave, and guests will speed down the park’s first-ever dueling pipeline water slide, Riptide Race.

Starting atop a 51-foot tower, riders will grab a two-person raft and take their mark with their partner and plunge towards a hopeful victory. Riptide Race features dueling side-by-side flumes and low walls to ensure full view of the competition. Guests can challenge each other while navigating tight loops and turns, adrenaline-pumping drops, and exciting accelerations through indoor and outdoor sections. It’s a marathon to the finish through nearly 565 feet of splashing slides!

“The addition of Riptide Race will give thrill seeking guests another exciting reason to visit Aquatica,” said Byron Surrett, Park President of SeaWorld and Aquatica. “We’re committed to providing our guests with new experiences at our parks. Riptide race is the third new high-speed water ride in as many years and it gives guests one more heart-pounding ride to experience again and again.”

Riptide Race, the first water ride of its kind in San Antonio, is an exhilarating attraction that pits teams against each other in a race to the ultimate splash at the finish line. Guests can challenge each other to see which team feels the rush of victory while speeding through each turn in a down-to-the-wire finish. With a height requirement of 42 inches, this fast-paced, high-speed adventure will be the perfect ride for families.

Riptide Race makes its San Antonio debut in March of 2022!