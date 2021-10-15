Construction is underway on a unique dual-brand hotel at The Funplex Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Site-work is underway on the Funplex’s newest addition, a much-anticipated hotel at its Mount Laurel, NJ amusement and water park. The La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites dual-branded hotel is slated to open in the spring of 2023 with a combined 125 guest rooms.

Partnering with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, this unique, dual-brand hotel offers versatile lodging options for both business travelers as well as guests visiting The Funplex Mount Laurel. 57 of the rooms will feature the recently updated Hawthorn room design that includes modern, well-equipped kitchens for extended-stay guests. The hotel will also feature the newly refreshed room design from La Quinta’s Del Sol prototype in 68 rooms.

Introduced earlier this year, this new dual-brand hotel concept couples Wyndham’s upper-midscale brand, La Quinta, with its benchmark, extended-stay Hawthorn Suites brand and is designed to offer guest flexibility and streamline operational costs. It includes a shared lobby, a modern great room, fitness center, bar, and other amenities.

“Breaking ground on the new LaQuinta and Hawthorn Suites is the perfect start to our 25th Anniversary Season,” said Funplex owner Randy Lahn. “We look forward to providing Funplex guests, local travelers and business guests the ability to stay at the park.”

Since purchasing the property in 1997, Lahn has significantly invested over the years growing The Funplex from a mini-golf course and batting cage to a full amusement and water park. Featuring indoor and outdoor rides, a water park, restaurant, arcade, bowling, laser tag, go karts, and more, The Funplex Mount Laurel offers year-round fun. With the addition of a hotel and a 50% increase to the size of the waterpark in 2021, there appears to be no slowing to the Funplex’s growth.

“Partnering with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts enables us to offer a new resort experience to our guests,” said Funplex CEO Brian Williams. “With indoor and outdoor rides plus a water park, there is definitely two days of fun here at The Funplex Mount Laurel.”

Along with the new hotel, The Funplex secured a liquor license which will enable it to serve alcohol at the park in addition to the hotel, enhancing its event and food and beverage offerings.

The hotel was designed by Silvestri Architects PC from Amherst, NY and will be contracted by TWT Engineering.

