Claudio Sartori, founder of Sartori Rides, passes

Today is a day of mourning for the Sartori family for with great pain they’ve announced yesterday’s passing of Claudio Sartori, the visionary founder of the Sartori family’s business which, founded from scratch in 1957, was built with great tenacity and strength of mind!

“What he has created in these 60 years will never be forgotten; it will be the responsibility of all of us to carry on his work with revolutionary ideas that will be able to honor his name,” said Marco Savegnago of Sartori Rides. “We say thank you to a great entrepreneur, a man with great ideas and extraordinary dreams, who put a smile on the faces of thousands of kids and young people all around the world.”