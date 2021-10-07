Alan Joelson — An Englishman and a gentleman

Alan Joelson passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his deeply beloved wife, Yasmina at the age of 87. Since the end of November 2017, he had been in declining health caused from a head Injury from a fall. During this time, he showed remarkable strength determination and discipline in doing his best to recover. However, recently he succumbed to respiratory complications from pneumonia and gradual weakness in his health.

With his self-will he became a successful solicitor (lawyer) in London after passing the bar exam. He practiced law for many years creating his law firm “Joelson, Wilson & Co.” that still exists today. Being a businessman and entrepreneur at heart, he left the firm in the mid 1970’s to join Pleasurerama, a company that specialized in the amusement park business in London with the London Dolphinarium which was the first indoor Dolphinarium, Marineland in Majorca Spain, and African Lion Safari Park in Australia.

After leaving Pleasureama, in the late 70’s and early 80’s he started with his ex-partner started Southbrook Entertainment in the UK in which they bought Windsor Safari Park which included a historical Kennedy mansion, opened Aquapark in Torremolinos, Spain, invested in movie deals with the now defunct Canon Group, Inc and owning the play rights to the musical “Oliver”.

Moving to Los Angeles in 1987, his company purchased Raging Waters Water Park in San Dimas CA and Cosmetic Care Group – a chain of over 100 cosmetic care centers throughout Asia.

In the 2000, he bought and sold Alabama Adventure Amusement & Water Park in Bessemer (Birmingham) AL (formally named Visionland) twice that was under receivership .

Alan was a loyal friend, renowned for his integrity in business dealings. He made friends wherever he went and loved nothing better than to spend time with family and friends, laughing and reminiscing. They greatly appreciated his loyalty, generosity and wisdom and enjoyed his company, hospitality, British reserve and demeanor and sense of humor. He was a great entertainer, voracious reader of history and politics.

He is survived by Yasmina, his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, their children Rachel and William, his sons Elliot and Dan (and his wife Justine), his stepson Iskander, his nephew Steve, his much-loved grandchildren Lizzy, Clare, Aliah and Aiden, and his brother and sister-in-law, Dris and Mouna, and their three children, Nezha, Kenza & Hassan.

He will be missed by all who had the pleasure and knowing him.