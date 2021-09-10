‘Terror At Quassy’ Halloween event makes debut Oct. 8

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. – Twelve nights of frights are coming to Quassy Amusement Park here as the lakeside facility presents its first-ever Halloween haunt event.

“Terror At Quassy,” not for the faint of heart, will take place weekends starting Friday, Oct. 8 through Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Friday-Sunday haunt with tickets available at www.quassy.com.

“We had explored the idea of presenting a Halloween experience for a number of years,” Quassy President said the event. “This year we had the opportunity to work with an expert Halloween production company, so we decided the timing was right to do it.”

Admission will be $29.99 per person. Parking is $10 at Quassy. Groups of 30 or more will receive a discount through the park office at 203-758-2913.

The amusement ride area of the park will be transformed into a variety of frightening attractions including a zombie hospital, dungeons, misty walkway, demons of darkness area and more.

The huge athletic field in the park will play host to a haunted catacombs and cemetery.

Themed live performances will talk place nightly at the Carousel Theatre stage.

A number of the park’s major rides, included in the admission price, will also operate during “Terror At Quassy” nights. The park’s restaurant, arcade and gift shop will be open.