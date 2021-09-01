IAAPA names Patrick Haller as vice president of global marketing, communications and membership

ORLANDO, Fla. — IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, announced Patrick Haller has joined the organization as vice president of global marketing, communications, and membership. Haller brings an extensive background in association marketing, strategic planning and management. He will lead the association’s global marketing, communications, and membership strategy and plan implementation.

With more than 15 years of association marketing and communications experience, Haller is ready to advance IAAPA’s key initiatives on behalf of the global attractions industry. Most recently, he served as senior director of membership and member services at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in Washington, D.C. where he was responsible for growing the association’s membership, expanding membership value, and deepening the organization’s relationships and engagement with members. Prior to joining NBAA, he served as strategy director for member and component support at the American Institute of Architects. He also worked as the senior director of research and business intelligence at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

“Patrick is a great addition to IAAPA’s leadership team,” said David Mandt, executive vice president and chief engagement officer, IAAPA. “He will work closely with our regional leaders and guide our strategic marketing and communications initiatives to grow membership, drive engagement, and promote IAAPA’s products, services, and events.

Haller earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Strategic Management from Indiana University. Haller has also earned the Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). He will be based at IAAPA’s global headquarters in Orlando, Florida.