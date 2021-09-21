ETF Ride Systems launches water ride and ETF Aqua Mover

ETF Ride Systems, partner for ride concepts in the leisure industry, launches its turnkey concept ‘Tiki Splash Roulette’. ETF translated its experience with dark rides into this water ride for all ages with game features, including the new ETF Aqua Mover.

ETF has been active in the worldwide leisure industry for decades with various ride concepts for theme parks, FEC’s, museums and events. With this new concept it enters the market of water parks: “We regularly got the question whether our people movers are also available on water and from now on we can say wholeheartedly ‘yes’. Our new ETF Aqua Mover is suitable for indoor water dark rides but is also included in the outdoor “Tiki Splash Roulette” concept,” says Ruud Koppens (CEO ETF Ride Systems).

During the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo (SEA) and IAAPA Expo Europe the turnkey concept and the new ETF Aqua Mover will be presented. Koppens continues: “Come visit us at booths 1E58 (SEA), 1563 (IAAPA Barcelona) and you will experience what it is about. I can assure you that the “Tiki Splash Roulette is a one-of-a kind water ride that gives the water park that extra wow factor. A welcome addition next to high impact slides.”