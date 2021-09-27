Entertainment and Leisure Industry Veteran Steve Donnelly tapped to lead RWS Entertainment Group’s London office

NEW YORK and LONDON — RWS Entertainment Group, the world’s largest full-service live entertainment production company, proudly announces the appointment of leisure industry veteran Steve Donnelly to the role of Director, EMEA and head of the firm’s European headquarters. Opened in March 2020, the London headquarters of RWS provides a European base for the company’s growing international presence.

For more than 15 years, Steve has thrilled audiences and employers delivering live entertainment and experiences for resorts, theaters, cruise lines and theme parks. Steve has led overall concept development, planning, artistic delivery and operational implementation for leisure organizations including TUI, Karisma Resorts, Bourne Leisure, Sri Lankan Airlines, Away Resorts and Historic England.

“Bringing on Steve Donnelly to head our EMEA operations provides the executive leadership needed to continue our international growth,” said RWS Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Stana. “His experience across all phases of production, from concept to curtain, as well as his P&L and capital expansion expertise, provide a strong foundation for our team of designers, production managers, technicians and performers.”

In his new role with RWS, Steve will oversee the development and expansion of experiential operations, raising the guest experience through all touchpoints in the theme park, cruise, and attractions industry.

“For more than two decades Steve has been an innovative, creative leader in the UK leisure landscape,” added Ryan. “As the largest global provider of entertainment experiences, RWS is thrilled to welcome him to our team of mold breakers.”