AIMS International Safety Seminar returns to Galveston, Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AIMS International, the unmatched leader in amusement safety education, will return to Galveston, TX for its 2022 annual Safety Seminar. Attendees will learn from world-class speakers, veteran trainers, and the industry’s top professionals sharing their expertise, delivering over 200 hours of educational content.

The AIMS International Safety Seminar offers educational opportunities and certification testing for amusement industry professionals who are interested in increasing their knowledge and skills for the purpose of improving safety in the amusement industry. Course offerings at the 2022 Safety Seminar will include aquatics, operations, maintenance, Spanish language, inspection, safety, and more topics in classroom settings, as well as hands-on educational experiences at nearby parks.

Expanding in recent years, this year’s safety seminar will include aquatic education programming cultivated by the world leader in aquatic safety, Ellis and Associates Inc., E&A, dedicated courses in Spanish and new this year, International Ride Training, IRT will deliver the operations curriculum, delivering upon the innovative educational experience seminar attendees expect.

“We are thrilled to be back at the Galveston Island Convention Center as the AIMS International Safety Seminar returns to in-person learning in 2022,” said AIMS Executive Director MJ Brewer. “This year’s seminar will be our most valuable yet with specialty courses delivered by industry leaders in their respective areas.”

Early bird registration is now open, discounted 30% to only $495 and includes the CEU certificate. Conveniently located next to the seminar site, Galveston Island Convention Center, the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, has discount rooms available for AIMS International Safety Seminar registrants.

To learn more visit at aimsintl.org today.