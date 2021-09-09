2021 Golden Ticket Awards: The “Best of the Best” happens today!
By News Release | September 9, 2021
The 2021 Golden Ticket Awards — presented by Amusement Today — will be presented today on AmusementToday.com, our Facebook page, and our YouTube channel! Below is the award schedule, so tune in today to see who gets honored as the “Best of the Best” with a Golden Ticket Award! The 2021 Golden Ticket Awards are being presented from the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives.
2021 GOLDEN TICKET SCHEDULE
- 1 p.m. Breakout FEC of 2021, Best New Show of 2021
- 1:15 p.m. Best Kids’ Area, Best Dark Ride
- 1:30 p.m. Best Water Park Ride, Best Water Ride
- 1:45 p.m. Golden Ticket LEGEND Award
- 2 p.m. Leadership Award, Best Halloween Event of 2020, Best Christmas Event of 2020
- 2:15 p.m. Best Innovation of 2021, Best New Ride Installation of 2020/2021
- 2:30 p.m. In Memoriam
- 2:45 p.m. Best Food, Best Family Park
- 3 p.m. Publisher’s Pick Renaissance Award, Publisher’s Pick Park of the Year, Publisher’s Pick Turnstile Award
- 3:15 p.m. AIMS International Safety Award
- 3:30 p.m. Best New Family Attraction of 2020/2021, Best New Water Park Ride of 2020/2021
- 3:45 p.m. Best New Roller Coaster of 2020/2021, Most Beautiful Park
- 4 p.m. Best Guest Experience, Best Marine Life/Wildlife Park
- 4:15 p.m. Best Steel Coaster, Best Wooden Coaster
- 4:30 p.m. Best Water Park, Best Park