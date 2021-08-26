Six Flags America donates over $250,000 worth of tickets for vaccination efforts in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America, D.C.’s Thrill Capital, is proud to partner with the Prince George’s County Health Department and the Prince George’s County Executive’s Office by donating 4,000 tickets to aid in the county’s vaccination efforts.

“Six Flags America is proud to support vaccination efforts in Prince George’s County,” said Six Flags America Park President Richard Pretlow. “After serving as a mass vaccination site this spring—resulting in nearly 340,000 vaccines delivered—we are hopeful that this ticket donation will help reach underrepresented communities. We are excited to offer a day of thrills at Six Flags to help encourage residents to get vaccinated,” added Pretlow.

“We are Prince George’s Proud to partner with Six Flags America to promote vaccination efforts throughout the County,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “While we have made significant strides in our efforts to vaccinate all of our eligible residents, we recognize that we must also continue to work to reach our most vulnerable populations. We hope that offering families a much-needed day of fun and excitement at Six Flags will encourage more of our residents to get vaccinated and be Proud to be Protected against COVID-19.”

Prince George’s County residents who receive the vaccine starting today at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex at 8001 Sheriff Road, Landover, MD 20785 will receive two free tickets to Six Flags America at 13710 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. See princegeorgescountymd.gov for full details on vaccine clinic operating hours and appointments. Tickets to Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor will be provided while supplies last or until Friday, September 17, 2021, and can be used on any public operating day through September 19, 2021.