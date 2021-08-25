September 2021

By | August 25, 2021

  • Dynamic Attractions Soar America debuts in Pigeon Forge
  • Maurer Rides and Carnival Cruise Line bring roller coasters to the sea
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas set to take the plunge with B&M dive coaster
  • Intamin expands the Surf Rider into larger family of coasters
  • Storyland Studios designing Storyville Gardens for Nashville area
  • Six Flags Over Texas announces a second attraction for 2022
  • Amusement Expo 2021 recap
  • Altitude Rides and Attractions introduces interactive Hammered
  • Peppa Pig’s Theme Park is taking shape beside Legoland Florida
  • Laser Bounce adapts for success, adds Mobile Wallet from Embed
  • More than half a million attendees descend on Calgary Stampede
  • Polin Waterparks introduces colorful, high-tech Stingray attraction
  • 2021 IAAPA Expo Europe to showcase industry and Barcelona
  • Chocolatetown U.S.A. home to two day PAPA Summer Meeting
  • Waldameer celebrates 125 years of operation
  • Embed celebrates 20 years; expands offer for free Mobile Wallet
  • Women of Influence: Cindy Emerick of Dynamic Attractions
  • Cmd-Ctr increases Legoland Windsor ride capacity
  • V Locker provides safety solution for Cedar Point, Kings Dominion … and more!
