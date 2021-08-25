September 2021
September 2021
By amusementtoday | August 25, 2021
The September 2021 issue of Amusement Today
- Dynamic Attractions Soar America debuts in Pigeon Forge
- Maurer Rides and Carnival Cruise Line bring roller coasters to the sea
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas set to take the plunge with B&M dive coaster
- Intamin expands the Surf Rider into larger family of coasters
- Storyland Studios designing Storyville Gardens for Nashville area
- Six Flags Over Texas announces a second attraction for 2022
- Amusement Expo 2021 recap
- Altitude Rides and Attractions introduces interactive Hammered
- Peppa Pig’s Theme Park is taking shape beside Legoland Florida
- Laser Bounce adapts for success, adds Mobile Wallet from Embed
- More than half a million attendees descend on Calgary Stampede
- Polin Waterparks introduces colorful, high-tech Stingray attraction
- 2021 IAAPA Expo Europe to showcase industry and Barcelona
- Chocolatetown U.S.A. home to two day PAPA Summer Meeting
- Waldameer celebrates 125 years of operation
- Embed celebrates 20 years; expands offer for free Mobile Wallet
- Women of Influence: Cindy Emerick of Dynamic Attractions
- Cmd-Ctr increases Legoland Windsor ride capacity
- V Locker provides safety solution for Cedar Point, Kings Dominion … and more!