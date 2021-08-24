Rides, games and equipment from Seekonk’s Fantasyland family entertainment center up for auction at CapitalOnlineAuctions.Com

SEEKONK, Mass. — After more than 25 years of fun and celebrations, Fantasyland Family Entertainment Center in Seekonk announced it has closed its doors permanently. But for fans who wish to relive the good times, more than 250 items from the popular indoor entertainment center are up for auction at CapitalOnlineAuctions.com, including the iconic Fantasyland carousel.

In June, Fantasyland President Antone T. Oliveira released a statement announcing the popular party venue’s closure, which he attributed in part to financial pressures brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Oliveira also stated, “We are sorry to disappoint the children and we thank all of our customers for your patronage through the years.”

In addition to the Signature 28-ft Americana Carousel, Fantasyland fans can bid on many of the venue’s most beloved attractions, including the Zamperla “Fantasy Wheel” Ferris Wheel, Road Yard Ride, Sartori Airport Ride and Majestic Bumper Cars. Also up for auction are dozens of arcade games and children’s rides, as well as the iconic red, white & black dining tables & chairs and the international flags that hung over the facility’s dining areas.

Bidding begins closing on August 26.