Omid Aminifard named General Manager and Vice President of Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Omid Aminifard, Vice President of Operations, has been promoted to the position of General Manager and Vice President of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Aminifard will lead multiple departments of the 114-year-old beachfront amusement park, including Operations, Maintenance/Development, Security/Safety, Food and Beverage, Information Technology/Entertainment, Marketing/Sales, and multiple concessionaire operators.

“Omid has been a valuable contributor during his time at the Boardwalk and has become a respected leader in our Company and also within the amusement park industry,” said Santa Cruz Seaside Company President Karl Rice. “With Omid’ s experience, insight, expertise, and management abilities, the Boardwalk is well positioned for expanded success into the future.”

I enjoy the varied and unique challenges of an open-gate amusement park,” Aminifard said. ” We have developed an outstanding team of dedicated and caring professionals who understand the importance of delivering world class guest and employee experience.”

Working at the Boardwalk has been more than a job for Aminifard. It’s a family affair; he met his wife, Tricia, when she was working at the park. His sons Aiden and Gavin work at the park. His youngest, Oliver, is looking forward to turning old enough to work at the Boardwalk.

Aminifard began his 36-year attractions career while a high school student as a park host at Sea World in San Diego. His professional career began in Las Vegas as a member of the opening team for three resorts, eventually becoming the director of-operations at the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino. Joining the Boardwalk as the director of Arcades and Attractions in 2000, he was promoted six years later to director of Boardwalk Operations and was promoted to VP of Boardwalk Operations in 2015. Under Aminifard’s direction, the park has grown to 39 rides, multiple attractions, and family entertainment centers. Aminifard has also expanded the park operations to year-round, and under his leadership the Boardwalk has achieved award winning status.

Aminifard has been active within the Santa Cruz community and has served on professional boards and organizations. Currently he is chair of the Amusement Parks and Attractions Committee for the IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) and member emeritus of the Santa Cruz chapter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He has been a Big Brother, board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters Santa Cruz, president of the Mar Vista Elementary Parents Club, and coach for youth football.