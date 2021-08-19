Kissel Entertainment and Kentucky State Fair ready to roll after COVID delay

OKEANA, Ohio — After a tough year in 2020, Kissel Entertainment is ready to begin it’s multiyear midway contract with the Kentucky State Fair (KSF). “While we were disappointed by the Covid-driven cancellation of the KSF last year, our company is thrilled to get underway this year, and partnering with Kentucky State Fair though 2025,” said R.A. Kissel, president of Kissel Entertainment.

“We are very excited to be working with Kissel Entertainment,” notes David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues, adding, “with more than 45 years of experience, we believe Kissel brings a level of expertise we can put into action this year and beyond to create memorable experiences and make our fairgoers excited to return year after year.”

Many factors contributed to the Fair’s decision to select Kissel Entertainment including;

Inventory of spectacular amusement rides including a new KMG Alter Ego, KMG Inversion, Cyclone Roller Coaster, a second Chance Astro Wheel, and

Kissel’s focus on safety, quality and customer service on the midway.

Moreover, Kissel Entertainment already plays many local and county fairs in Kentucky and met or exceeded all requirements requested by the Kentucky State Fair.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and fun midway that goes above and beyond public expectations at each and every event we produce,” Kissel adds, “we look forward to bringing our first-class rides, games and food to the Kentucky State Fair. And look forward to providing a best-in-class midway experience to all attendees of this year’s State Fair”, Kissel concludes.