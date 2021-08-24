Happy Hauntings returns to Dutch Wonderland for the 2021 Season

LANCASTER, Pa. — After taking a break in 2020, Dutch Wonderland Happy Hauntings has returned for six special days in the 2021 season.

The boo-tastic kingdom will reopen on Saturday, October 16 and will operate every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month. The Halloween-inspired family-friendly event will feature themed rides, special entertainment, tasty treats and the special Dutch Wonderland Trick-or-Treat Trail: a safe, interactive trick-or-treating experience on Exploration Island. Guests are invited to enjoy the spooktacular event from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Kingdom for Kids this fall,” says General Manager James Paulding. “So many guests enjoyed being back in the park this season, and we know Dutch Wonderland fans will be pleased Happy Hauntings has officially returned.”

Dutch Wonderland 2022 Season Passes are now on sale, with select tiers including free admission to Happy Hauntings this fall. Season Pass prices range from $79.99-$169.99 when purchased online, with a $10 discount for existing Passholders available for a limited time. Those that purchase a Platinum Season Pass will also receive admission to several parks across the US including nearby Kennywood, Idlewild and Lake Compounce, which all offer unique Halloween events that Platinum Passholders can enjoy!