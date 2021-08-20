Florida’s first theme park Chick-Fil-A location to open this fall at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting this fall at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, thrill seekers will be able to enjoy their favorite food items from Chick-fil-A while dashing from rollercoaster to rollercoaster. Formerly the park’s Bengal Bistro, the new restaurant will be nestled into the Jungala area of the park near the tigers and orangutans where guests will soon enjoy the popular restaurant’s fare.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Chick-fil-A to offer more culinary options for our guests during their visit at Busch Gardens,” said Neal Thurman, Park President for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “We are proud to open this new location, the first Chick-fil-A in a Florida theme park, with a great community partner, giving us the opportunity to revitalize an existing restaurant and provide more dining space for our guests.”

“Our goal is to elevate our food and beverage program by offering guests a diverse selection of products and experiences,” said Anthony Stice, Corporate Vice President Food & Beverage for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Partnering with Chick-fil-a further exemplifies our commitment to guest service and the highest standards of quality.”

Opening this fall, the in-park restaurant will offer a selection of Chick-fil-A lunch and dinner menu items, including the iconic chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonade and more. The restaurant will be open for business Monday through Saturday.

“It is our pleasure to grow our partnership with Busch Gardens by providing the Chick-fil-A standard of care and quality food to all guests visiting the park,” said Denis Spradlin, local Chick-fil-A Restaurant Owner/Operator in the Tampa Bay area. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our brand of caring service and delicious food together with all the thrills, adventure, and entertainment of Busch Gardens.”

A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek’s 2019 America’s Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards, including “The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand” and “Best Brand for Overall Experience.”