Wallace Anthony James, 1936-2021

Born April 8, 1936, passed away at home in Douglasville, Georgia, on July 21, 2021. Wally and his beloved wife, Connie Paul James, shared forty-nine years together. Wally was known for his life-long love of motorcycle racing, skiing, and service to the worldwide waterpark Industry.

He was born in Vermont and later moved to Akron, Ohio. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol at Brandywine Ski Area, Peninsula, Ohio, later becoming manager of the facility. While at Brandywine he was one of the first people in the nation to develop a waterpark as a summer alternative to skiing. Connie and Wally subsequently moved to Humboldt, Iowa, where for fifteen years they owned and managed their own ski center. In 1999, they moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where Wally furthered his career as an overall consultant to the leisure and insurance industry. He was a legal and risk management consultant, expert witness and facility inspector of entities such as go-kart centers, aquatic-based parks, and amusement parks.

In this capacity, Wally made numerous presentations, published articles in industry journals and received multiple awards. Wally was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2014, was recognized by the World Waterpark Association, the National Ski Patrol system and the International Recreation Go-kart Association for contributions to outdoor recreation, risk management and safety. Wally and Connie traveled across the globe for his work to places including, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Australia, Japan, Germany and England.

“Wally James was one of the most important mentors for me and others. He encouraged me to get involved with the World Waterpark Association Safety Committee and with ASTM F24 as we first wrote a waterslide standard. Those activities led to safety and risk management being a big part of my career. I always looked up to Wally for his knowledge, for being authentic, and telling us the way it is even when it was painful to hear. He made a real difference teaching us the importance of being vigilant in safety as the industry developed. The waterpark industry wouldn’t be where it is without Wally,” said Franceen Gonzales of WhiteWater West.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Iona James, sisters Diane, Patty, and daughter, Becky. His surviving siblings are Martha McEwen, Marion Foster (Charlie), and Charlene. Wally’s children are Stephen, Cynthia, Timothy, Christopher, Diane Anderson (Michael) and Amy James. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Wally James’s honor to The Parkinson’s Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.

