Six Flags Over Texas kicks off 60th anniversary celebration

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, opened its gates for the first time on Saturday, August 5, 1961. Starting this Saturday, July 31, the park will officially kick off the celebration of its 60th season and will allow guests to relive their favorite memories of the park’s history and celebrate its future.

“This entire season has led up to this anniversary celebration,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. “There have been so many memories made here at the park over the last 60 seasons— from a first roller coaster ride to a first taste of funnel cake. We know that guests are excited to relive those memories— and to make new ones for generations to come.”

Guests will be able to enjoy a retrospective presentation of the park’s history through a 60th Anniversary Museum that will showcase physical and digital displays beginning July 31 through August 8. Located inside the park’s Crazy Horse Saloon, guests can view priceless items and footage that dates back to the initial construction of the park in 1959.

On Thursday, August 5, the first 10,000 guests inside the gates will receive a free commemorative 60th Anniversary button. In addition, a ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m., outside the Crazy Horse Saloon, where park president Ron McKenzie will make an exciting announcement about what lies ahead and pay honor to how it all began. Guests can also enjoy specialty throwback food and drink items, including Pink Thing bars that can be purchased for just one dollar only on August 5.

Back for an encore performance, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders will headline Ignite the Night, a high-energy show that will lead up to a 60th Anniversary fireworks show each night August 5-8.

During the 60th celebration, guests can enjoy everything Six Flags Over Texas has to offer including: