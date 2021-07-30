Six Flags Great Adventure announces return of iconic ‘Fright Fest’

JACKSON, N.J. ─ Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, today announced that its iconic fall festival, Fright Fest, will return in 2021 with new scares.

Fright Fest will feature family-friendly “Thrills by Day” and terrifying “Fright by Night.” Admission will include six elaborately-decorated areas, attractions for kids including the popular Trick-or-Treat Trail, nine live shows including its signature “Dead Man’s Party,” and the world’s greatest thrill rides in the dark. With its location along a mist-covered lake, the all-new Jersey Devil Coaster will deliver five intense elements in the eerie, nighttime fog. Plus, nine haunted mazes will provide the most extreme scares for an additional fee. The park will release details of its full Fright Fest program in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to bring back one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season. Fright Fest has been a fall ‘must-do’ since the early 1990s,” said Chris Allen, Six Flags Great Adventure operations director. “In 2021, Fright Fest will incorporate all of the thrill rides, extreme scares, and fantastic shows that guests love, plus innovative twists that we introduced in Hallowfest last season. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Due to the pandemic, the theme park introduced Hallowfest in 2020, which featured family-friendly activities and socially-distant scaring. The event was extremely successful, but Fright Fest fans have been eager for the return of its exciting show lineup and full complement of haunted mazes.

Fright Fest will stretch for eight weeks, kicking off Sept. 10 and running weekends and select weekdays through Oct. 31. Six Flags is currently hiring scare actors. In-person scare actor/zombie auditions will take place August 6 and 20 at 6 pm, and August 28 at 2 pm in Six Flags Great Adventure’s Employment Center. Group auditions are perfect for those with no previous experience in scaring, and include fun exercise before the casting team. Applicants are encouraged to showcase their quirky, strange, funny, and creepy qualities. All participants must be at least 16 years old. Applicants will enter through the employee entrance at 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ.

Candidates should apply online before attending an audition at www.sixflagsjobs.com or text SCARE to 220MONSTER. Seasonal team members who work through October 31, 2021, can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more with a 10% bonus for wages earned from July through September and a 15% bonus for wages earned in October.