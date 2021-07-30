Rides and attractions revealed for the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences have been revealed for the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park. These all-new attractions will create an unforgettable day of adventure at the new standalone theme park, opening in 2022, just steps away from LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Designed to be the ultimate day for little ones, the new theme park combines interactive rides and themed play grounds with character shows and an indoor cinema for quieter moments. Every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind, from their first roller coaster rides with their parents and free fair games for the whole family, to an all-terrain course where they will pedal tricycles through a sensory-rich trail and a colorful splash pad that celebrates “muddy puddles” jumping fun! Through every experience, families will snort, giggle and create their family’s first theme park memories together with Peppa and her friends.

FUN RIDES

Families will ride, soar and set sail together in six new rides. No child swap is needed at this park, as families can experience almost every ride together!

Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster – Take a ride with Daddy Pig in his recognizable red car and go on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull’s “digging up the road” sends you on a curvy exploration of Daddy Pig’s new short cut! This family-friendly thrill ride is the perfect first roller coaster for brave “little piggies”!

Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride – You won the Fun Fair raffle! Now ride to the sky with Peppa Pig and your family in Miss Rabbit’s hot air balloon as your prize! Enjoy the view from the very top, it’s brilliant!

Grandad Dog’s Pirate Boat Ride – Anchors away! Sail with Grandad Dog on this family boat ride to find his hidden treasure.

Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure – Take a ride on a friendly dinosaur and discover prehistoric surprises around every corner of Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Park! Parents can ride along with their little explorers on this epic dino quest!

Mr. Bull’s High Striker – Once the hammer hits the bell on Mr. Bull’s High Striker, your family will bounce up to the sky. Hold on tight and be prepared for a surprise because, after all, what goes up, must come down!

Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour and George’s Tricycle Trail – Little ones will pedal their way through a camping adventure in the woods, through the icy mountains to see the sights, smells and sounds of the great outdoors! Smaller cyclists can enjoy George’s shorter pedal path adventure on tricycles built just for them!

PLAY SPACES + ADDITIONAL ATTRACTIONS

Splash, climb and crawl! The fun keeps coming with water play, games and just-my-size playscapes.

Muddy Puddles Splash Pad – Have an oinktastic time with Peppa and George doing their favorite thing: jumping up and down in “muddy puddles!” This lively play area has spouting fountains, slides and other watery surprises to keep the play experiences super fun and splashy!

Fun Fair – Meet Peppa and her friends for a fairground adventure full of free games for the whole family, rides that take you up into the sky and lots of other fun things to try!

George’s Fort – What’s making that croaking noise? Find out for Granny Pig by finding your way through the maze and exploring George’s Fort!

Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse – Discover what Grandpa Pig is growing – could it be something red and squishy? Or green and round? Slide around his greenhouse and find out!

Peppa Pig’s Treehouse – Climb into the Treehouse and join Peppa for “high tea” in her not-so-high treehouse, then slide down to the bottom for even more fun!

Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground – Get active and find all of the ways to play around the rabbit burrows, as you jump, crawl or hop over to explore Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground.

Madame Gazelle’s Nature Trail – Discover what has left mysterious footprints on the ground as you explore the nature trail with Madame Gazelle!

Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena – Join Peppa and her family under the canopy at Mr. Potato’s stage with live shows packed full of songs, games, snorts, and giggles throughout the day!

The Cinema – Take a break from the sunny fun by watching some of your favorite episodes of Peppa Pig on the big screen in our indoor cinema!

Of course, we have even more surprises to share as we get closer to opening the ultimate theme park for “little ones.” Stay tuned for more details on the all-new shopping, dining, enhanced accessibility and other family-first experiences.

EXPLORE THE RIDES AND SNAP A SELFIE ON DADDY PIG’S ROLLER COASTER!

Jump into a kid-friendly digital exploration of Peppa Pig Theme Park to explore these exciting new attractions with your little one! A new augmented reality (AR) activity is now available on the Peppa Pig Theme Park Instagram and Facebook pages that brings this adorable 2-D world right into your hands for a safe, at-home experience to help you start planning your preschooler’s ultimate vacation! Click the diamond stars icon on either of the Peppa Pig Theme Park social media pages and use your forward-facing camera to watch the park fill your screen. Move your phone left to right for a panoramic exploration of this new park! Tap the attractions to read more about them. Then flip your camera around to “selfie mode” to snap a picture of you and your “little piggy” aboard Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster! An easy-to-follow, how-to guide for this fun interaction is available at peppapigthemepark.com/florida/things-to-do/augmented-reality-experience/. Don’t forget to tag your selfie with #PeppaPigThemePark