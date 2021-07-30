Hersheypark and Pepsi unveil new, immersive Pepsi Pop Star Experience

HERSHEY, Pa. — Pepsi and Hersheypark today unveiled Pepsi Pop Star, a first-of-its-kind, immersive entertainment experience created within the iconic amusement park. Inspired by the brand’s deep history and roots in music and entertainment, Pepsi Pop Star is the ultimate stop for the whole family to unapologetically unleash their inner pop stars for free when it opens on July 30, 2021.

Located in the Kissing Tower region of Hersheypark, the 2,500 square foot space will offer multiple free experiences and opportunities for everyone to get their groove on this summer with:

Dance Pods : Visitors can book their free spot to record their dance performances in private dance pods featuring personalized, customizable avatars generated via selfie moving to professional routines matched to a selection of top songs from artists like Kane Brown, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, and more.

: Visitors can book their free spot to record their dance performances in private dance pods featuring personalized, customizable avatars generated via selfie moving to professional routines matched to a selection of top songs from artists like Kane Brown, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, and more. Free Souvenir : The completely contactless experience creates a friendly competition, challenging guests to land their highest score on the scoreboard and take home their own 15-second music video to celebrate their time in the limelight and share across social channels using #PepsiPopStar #HersheyparkHappy.

: The completely contactless experience creates a friendly competition, challenging guests to land their highest score on the scoreboard and take home their own 15-second music video to celebrate their time in the limelight and share across social channels using #PepsiPopStar #HersheyparkHappy. Exclusive Fan Merchandise : To complete the immersive music experience, guests will also be able to shop a selection of unique branded merchandise on-site, just like they would at their favorite concert. This will be the first time Pepsi has ever offered licensed gear with one of its partners.

: To complete the immersive music experience, guests will also be able to shop a selection of unique branded merchandise on-site, just like they would at their favorite concert. This will be the first time Pepsi has ever offered licensed gear with one of its partners. The Pepsi Cooler: The most active dancers can quench their post-performance thirst with a selection of ice-cold PepsiCo beverage products, all in one place. Limited-edition Pepsi Pop Star cans will also be on display.

“For decades, music has been an integral part of Pepsi that our fans know and love from the Super Bowl Halftime Show to star-powered brand partnerships. With Pepsi Pop Star, we’re passing the star power to them by giving park guests the chance to be their unapologetic selves center stage,” said Rachel Prowler, Sr. Manager of Marketing, PBNA North Division. “Hersheypark has always been a great partner to us and we were excited to collaborate on this unique fan experience.”

The physical destination, created by the Pepsi design team alongside design and experience agency Jam3, brings to life the Pepsi brand’s deep music heritage underpinned by the most watched and talked about musical performance of the year – the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. From Beyonce to Cardi B, The Weeknd to J. Lo and Shakira, Pepsi has worked with some of the biggest musical acts in the world.

Pepsi Pop Star is the first ever immersive amusement park experience from the cola brand coming to Hersheypark, recently honored as a top 10 amusement park in the U.S. by the 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

“For more than 115 years, Hersheypark has created a ‘Hersheypark Happy’ experience for visitors with more than 70 rides, a water park, and zoo,” said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager of Hersheypark. “The addition of Pepsi Pop Star allows us to continue to innovate our entertainment offerings by providing guests of all ages with a unique musical experience during their summer visit.”