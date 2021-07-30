80% of USA Today’s ‘Best Outdoor Water Parks’ feature ProSlide water rides

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing, has been powering the top water parks across the United States throughout its 35 years of innovation. This week the company is happy to celebrate that eight parks with ProSlide water rides have been named to USA Today’s annual readers’ choice list of Top 10 ‘Best Outdoor Water Park’. Among the parks listed, Lost Island Waterpark, Splashin’ Safari, Water Country USA, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Adventure Island, Noah’s Ark, and Rapids Water Park all made the list. Aquatica Orlando, home of the recently opened ProSlide Dueling PIPEline ‘Riptide Race’, took the top spot as the ‘Best Outdoor Water Park’.

“Congratulations to all the incredible water parks recognized by the readers of USA Today”, says ProSlide Chief Commercial Officer Ray Smegal. “This year is a celebration of all water parks inviting welcoming guests back. We’re honored that 80% of these top parks are long-term ProSlide client-partners and we’re proud to power their success with our award-winning, high-performance water rides.

Many of the parks included in the list are home to some of ProSlide’s most iconic water rides. Splashin’ Safari opened Cheetah Chase – ProSlide’s first Launched Dueling RocketBLAST/FlyingSAUCER Water Coaster – only last year, and their ProSlide HydroMAGNETIC ROCKET – Wildebeest – just celebrated achieving one million cycles. Lost Island is home to ProSlide’s most iconic water ride, the TORNADO 60, Water Country USA and Adventure Island both host the towering TornadoWAVE 60, and ProSlide’s original water coaster, Black Anaconda, can be found at Noah’s Ark.