Valleyfair debuts Grand Carnivale, a summertime extravaganza featuring food and fun from around the world, largest-ever event, opening this weekend

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The sights, sounds, smells, and tastes from cultures around the world take over the midways at Valleyfair starting Saturday, July 24, as the park debuts its newest and largest-ever event, Grand Carnivale.

“We are excited to produce this new immersive event on a scale that Valleyfair guests have never seen before,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair general manager. “Grand Carnivale will be an incredible and unique experience that you will want to share with family and friends.”

While the park is open regular hours, The King and Queen of Grand Carnivale kick off each event day at 3 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy delicious menus, crafts and games, live music, and astounding entertainment and more from countries around the world including India, Italy, China, Spain, and Germany. Throughout the park guests can enjoy:

Cultural Performances: Enjoy a vibrant variety of thrilling live entertainment at Superior Stage. The King and Queen of Grand Carnivale have searched the world to bring you the finest acts of cultural celebration including an international showcase of musicians, acrobats, dancers, and singers.

Tastes of Grand Carnivale: Guests can take their taste buds on a trip around the world, with 20 culinary creations available only during this signature event. Dishes include Vegetable Pakora Fritters from India, Pollo al Ajillo from Spain, and even Bratwurst with kraut from Germany. Guests can purchase a Tasting Card to redeem up to six dishes from any of the five countries on the day of their visit, or purchase food a la carte.

Signature Drinks: Quench your thirst with signature cocktails and mocktails served in a light-up souvenir cup.

Quench your thirst with signature cocktails and mocktails served in a light-up souvenir cup. Crafts & Challenges: Kids of all ages are invited to color and decorate postcards at each location, design their own Carnivale Mask, and even take on challenges at each country in our Mardi’s International QR Invitational.

Grand Carnivale is included with park admission. Reservations are required to visit Valleyfair and can be made when purchasing tickets or online for Season Passholders. For a complete list of park hours, special events and to get the best deal on tickets and Season Passes, visit valleyfair.com.