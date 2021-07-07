The Funplex Mount Laurel water park has expanded

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Today, The Funplex Mount Laurel officially opens its newest area to guests, just in time for hot summer days. Named Splash Island, this unique area doubles the size of the Funplex’s existing water park adding five new slides, a pool, ten premium cabanas, and twice the deck space for guests.

Rising high into the sky is Whipsplash, the high-flying, gravity-defying centerpiece of Splash Island. Designed to build rider anticipation, Whipsplash delivers excitement with big drops, near-vertical ascents, and a zero-gravity wall summit. A two-person tube slide, Whipsplash delivers extreme G’s, a weightless experience, amazing photo opportunities, and uncontrollable twists.

“The addition of Whipslash changes the skyline of our park,” said Funplex owner Randy Lahn. “The unique design of this impressive slide will offer our guests a thrilling sensation of weightlessness before they splash down to the bottom.”

After conquering Whipsplash, guests can slide side-by-side as they race 290 feet to the bottom of the 50-foot tall Manta Racer. Riders will experience a thrilling head-to-head competition over a series of gut-wrenching bumps on this four-lane Mat Racer water slide, accelerating riders towards the finish line. Manta Racer will deliver a flying sensation for the family thrill seeker.

The addition of ten new, premium cabanas, The Villas offer a high-end experience with hostess service and convenient access to all the new Splash Island attractions including the Relaxation Pool where the entire famiy can kick back and unwind.

“With five new slides, a new pool, and upgraded cabanas, we’ve created a space that offers thrills and relaxation for the entire family,” said Funplex CEO Brian Williams. “In addition to new slides, the expanded water park footprint gave us room to offer additional deck space for our guests to spread out.”

All slides are manufactured by Whitewater and constructed by Barnegat, NJ-based Air-Tech Systems Inc.

Summer Season Passes are now on sale for $119. For only $80 more, guests can get access to all the Funplex has to offer all year round. Visit thefunplex.com for hours, season passes, and advance ticket purchases.