Special needs individuals get in free for Champions Day – families get exclusive access before the waterparks opens to the general public

ROANOKE, Texas — Hawaiian Falls is hosting Champions Day Saturday, July 24th at its Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco waterparks. The “Champions” (special needs children or adults) get in free. Companion tickets for family members or caregivers are only $10 each (plus tax, limit 4 people per Champion.) Champions Day tickets and companion tickets can be purchased at the front gate ticket office from 9 a.m. – noon.

“This year we’re partnering with Special Olympics of Texas to help spread the word,” said Hawaiian Falls Managing Director Ryan Forson. “But we welcome individuals with special needs of all ages. Every year, we see some special needs children experience a waterpark for the very first time. Their excitement coming in the gate is like Christmas morning! Families tell us how special it is to play together and around other families with similar needs. The heart-warming scenes of kids laughing and squealing with delight brings us such joy. It’s definitely one of our very favorite days of the year.”

Special needs individuals and their families will have exclusive access and use of the waterpark from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Season pass holders gain access at 10 a.m. The parks will open to the public 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Champions and their caregivers and family can stay all day at no additional cost. Or they can leave any time they choose.

To be sensitive to some Champions’ needs, Hawaiian Falls turns down the music, adds more staff to assist families, and reminds staff to be thoughtful about using their whistles.

Special event information, park hours, directions and ticket information are available at hfalls.com.