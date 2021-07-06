Six Flags Over Texas to host coasting for kids event benefiting Give Kids The World July 31, 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — Give Kids The World Village is partnering with Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, and six other top theme and amusement parks this summer to stage Coasting for Kids – a fundraising program that enables participants to experience the thrill and excitement of their favorite local attractions while giving back to charity. Proceeds will benefit the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

To participate, children and adults can visit www.gktw.org/coasting; click on “Find A Park;” and select the link for Six Flags Over Texas to register online. Those who donate or raise a minimum of $100 for Give Kids The World will receive a special Coasting for Kids pass, giving them park admission, parking, breakfast, lunch and other exclusive perks at the park along with a Coasting for Kids t-shirt. Donors can participate in-person at the park, or support the event as a virtual participant.

For donors that participate in-person at Six Flags Over Texas, on Saturday, July 31, the park is hosting unique challenges that cater to thrill seekers and roller coaster enthusiasts. The event kicks off with a Cross Country Challenge, the ultimate roller coaster distance riding event. Six Flags Over Texas will provide participants the track length of select coasters, and provide exclusive access to participants as they attempt to ride the distance of a 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon. Other activities include dark ride challenge, trivia, a midway games challenge and more.

“We are grateful for Six Flags Over Texas’ support,” said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. “Together with Coasting for Kids participants and our generous sponsors, their efforts will help us create priceless memories and unforgettable experiences for children and families facing unimaginable challenges.”

“Six Flags Over Texas has supported Give Kids the World Village for more than two decades,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. “We’re thrilled to be able to host an in-person Coasting for Kids event at the park this year, providing an exciting day of thrills for participants while raising money for an incredible cause.”

Tragically, more than 27,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness every year, and half of those eligible for a wish choose to visit Central Florida and its world-famous theme parks and attractions. Give Kids The World Village is the nonprofit that fulfills these wishes – providing every child and his/her family with an all-inclusive dream vacation that includes transportation; accommodations in one of the Village’s 166 storybook residential villas; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; and priceless interactive experiences at the Village, a remarkable destination of its own, featuring an array of accessible rides, attractions and creative learning experiences. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries. Give Kids The World has been rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator for 15 consecutive years. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.