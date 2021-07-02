Save the dates: Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort begins November 13 and runs through January 2, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will unwrap its 2021 Holidays celebration on November 13. Guests can rip open a holiday gift of nonstop awesome for 51 days and nights as Universal’s biggest and loudest holiday traditions and characters come to life with one-of-a-kind experiences across Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk and the resort hotels.

Additional details about this year’s Holidays celebration at Universal Orlando will be revealed in the months ahead. To learn more and to book a trip today, visit universalorlando.com/web/en/us/things-to-do/events/holidays-at-universal.

Just in time for the fall and holiday season, Universal Orlando has launched an all-new deal, inviting guests to save 30 percent on a 4-day, 4-night hotel and ticket vacation package. The limited-availability offer must be booked by September 8, for travel from August 16 to December 16.