OCT debuts ProSlide-powered flagship water park: OCT Xi’an

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing, is excited to congratulate OCT on the grand opening of their new flagship water park at OCT Xi’an. With the strategic vision of becoming the leading international leisure destination in China, OCT purposefully installed 15 high-performance ProSlide water rides. This state-of-the-art water park is unlike anything else in the region and boasts one of the largest water ride offerings across the country, with many Asia firsts like the Dueling RocketBLAST/FlyingSAUCER 20/30 Water Coaster and competitive 6-lane RallyRACER. Exclusively powered by ProSlide, this marks the ninth collaboration over an 11-year relationship between OCT and ProSlide. OCT Xi’an water park delivers the gold-standard water ride experience in China.

“This park is truly OCT’s crowning achievement”, says Fiona Luo, ProSlide’s Vice-President, Business Development, China. “OCT Xi’an is a triumph of water park ride designs and concept designs, all brought together by OCT’s breathtaking vision. We curated a cutting-edge ride mix of our absolute best water rides from around the world, many of which are appearing in China for the first time. This latest collaboration between OCT and ProSlide is the most ambitious to date and sets a new standard for water parks in the region. We’re proud to be long-time partners with OCT and to have collaborated with them on their amazing transformation of the water park landscape in China.”

First-in-Asia ProSlide Water Rides

The ride mix includes 20 of ProSlide’s expertly engineered iconic features incorporated into 15 precisely designed water rides and 8 custom complexes. One of the standouts is the award-winning Dueling RocketBLAST/FlyingSAUCER, a ride that won ProSlide it’s coveted fourth IAAPA IMPACT Award in 2019. Known as ‘the best dueling coaster in the world’, OCT Xi’an’s ride features Asia’s first ProSPLASH finish – an incredibly efficient new runout that replaces traditional landing pools and dramatically reduces water and energy requirements. Recently being installed at the newly opened Atlantis Aquaventure Dubai, OCT Xi’an is the latest world-class water park added to the Dueling RocketBLAST/FlyingSAUCER’s incredibly impressive lineage of installations.

The park is also home to the WWA Leading Edge Award-winning RallyRACER, known for its thrilling competitive racing experience. With six lanes of side-by-side tracks and patented RALLYPOINT features – sections of low separator walls that allow riders to see and hear each other – that heighten the competition, guests return again and again to secure the elusive first-place finish. The fast-paced Dueling PIPEline also makes its debut in China, while the park’s two TWISTER drop slides are making their first appearance in China.

World-Leading Aquatic Play

The addition of an expertly themed RideHOUSE 600 to OCT Xi’an completes the family guest experience by offering an innovative and immersive aquatic play structure. The high-capacity RideHOUSE draws visual inspiration from the Maya civilization, displaying brilliant colors and designs that transport guests to early Mesoamerica. As part of ProSlide’s WaterKINGDOM suite of children’s and family attractions, OCT Xi’an’s RideHOUSE is filled with an exciting mix of dynamic features, slides and interactive areas to explore.

A New Global Destination, Powered by ProSlide

“With OCT’s latest park, ProSlide has brought some of the world’s best and most advanced water rides to the Xi’an region of China,”, says ProSlide Chief Commercial Officer Ray Smegal. “The award-winning, state-of-the-art water ride innovations and technology at work will help cement OCT Xi’an as a premiere leisure spot, not just for China, but for the entire world.”

OCT Xi’an’s industry leading ride mix also includes the following best-in-class ProSlide water ride complexes: