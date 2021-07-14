NBC Sports Grill & Brew Opens at Universal CityWalk

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif — Universal CityWalk Hollywood, located adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood, scores with today’s opening of its newest dining establishment, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, leveling up the concept of sports-themed dining with state-of-the-art HDTV screens at the iconic destination.

A sleekly designed addition to Universal CityWalk, NBC Sports Grill & Brew is reflective of NBC Sports’ award-winning coverage and unparalleled collection of media partnerships that include the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland Garros, and many more.

With an array of HDTV screens broadcasting continuous, in-depth sports coverage, NBC Sports Grill & Brew is prepared to offer guests the MVP treatment. Visitors can enjoy dining upon converted shuffleboard and foosball tables amid sports-inspired décor, including specially commissioned art pieces and a custom neon NBC peacock logo.

Universal CityWalk spectators and al fresco diners alike will also be awed by the giant media wall located at the restaurant’s front exterior. Measuring a whopping 23 feet by 13 feet, the HDTV monitor will put guests at the front row of the latest sports action.

A look at the restaurant’s expansive menu, curated by Universal Studios Hollywood’s Executive Chef Marie Grimm, NBC Sports Grill & Brew covers all the bases by providing a fresh take on traditional pub fare, including tasty appetizers, flavorful sandwiches and burgers, fresh salads, hearty grain bowls and indulgent desserts.

The inspired menu includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options as well as traditional fare with an array of cleverly themed courses.

These include: The Starting Lineup features mouthwatering appetizers from Wings and Fish Tacos to Loaded Nachos and an Artisan Pretzel. Home Run Handheld takes burgers to new heights with such tempting fare as Roadside Chili Burger, Gruyere Burger, Beyond Burger, Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich and the Brat Pretzel Press. The Chili Bowl and The Grain Bowl add tasty twists to The Bowl Games menu section.

In the mood for a crunchy salad, On The Green pleases with Classic Chicken Caesar Salad, Grilled Steak Wedge and Nashville Hot Chopped Chicken Salad. Game Time is serious with Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs, Farmhouse Fried Chicken, Broccoli & Cheddar Mac ‘n’ Cheese, NY Strip Steak and Grilled Cedar Plank Salmon.

Final Play rounds out the meal for the home stretch, including Warm Apple Strudel, Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie with Stout Ice Cream and a variety of Floats. A la carte Side Lines add even more options to the extensive menu with extras including Tater Tots, Crinkle Cut Fries, Grilled Vegetables, Creamy Mashed Potatoes and Cornbread.

A refreshing complement to the menu, the restaurant also features a full bar and an extensive selection of over 40 beers, including the 862 as an IPA or seasonal draft custom-made to the Universal CityWalk Hollywood location.

Looking to customize their beverages, diners can create their own beer flight, build their own mule cocktail or select from a list of craft cocktails and wines.

Guests can also enjoy the NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal Orlando Resort’s CityWalk destination.