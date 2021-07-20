Kings Island Camp Cedar now open

MASON, Ohio — The much-anticipated Kings Island Camp Cedar is now open. Located less than one mile from Kings Island amusement park, Camp Cedar welcomes park visitors, families, vacationers, and recreational vehicle (RV) travelers to a luxury outdoor resort and camping experience unlike any other.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to this very special, first-class, overnight, entertainment destination,” said Terrie Zajo, Camp Cedar general manager. “People are traveling again and seeking out destinations where they can escape the grid, connect with loved ones and have fun. Camp Cedar offers all of that and so much more.”

Comfortable Accommodations

The all-new Kings Island Camp Cedar features 184 full-service RV spaces and 73 beautifully appointed cottages available in five different configurations, with 100 additional cottages planned. Cottages each feature private bedroom(s), lounge areas, kitchen, full bathroom, warm interior finishes, various kitchen layouts with modern appliances, heating/AC, ample storage, guest safe, WiFi, and porch with outdoor wood or propane firepit. Camping must-haves include bathhouses, laundry facility, firepits, grills and picnic tables.

Cottage Configurations

Hickory – Accommodates up to eight guests, queen bedroom, recessed bunk bed, queen-bed sleeping loft, queen sleeper sofa

– Accommodates up to eight guests, queen bedroom, recessed bunk bed, queen-bed sleeping loft, queen sleeper sofa Aspen – Accommodates up to eight guests, queen bedroom, two-queen-bed sleeping loft, queen sleeper sofa

– Accommodates up to eight guests, queen bedroom, two-queen-bed sleeping loft, queen sleeper sofa Sycamore – Accommodates up to six guests, queen bedroom, queen-bed sleeping loft, queen sleeper sofa,

– Accommodates up to six guests, queen bedroom, queen-bed sleeping loft, queen sleeper sofa, Birch – Accommodates up to four guests, queen bedroom, queen sleeper sofa

– Accommodates up to four guests, queen bedroom, queen sleeper sofa Mulberry – Accommodates up to four guests, two queen bedrooms

Dining, Amenities and Entertainment

At the heart of it all is Hornbeam Lodge, the massive great room and welcome center. Here guests can dine and unwind at Ironwood Grill & Tap, the signature indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, shop for souvenirs or pick up forgotten essentials at Coyote Creek Camp Store or grab a coffee or sweet treat at The Dry Bean – Coffee and Gelato. Beautiful exposed-beam ceilings, grand fireplace, cozy furniture and unique amenities make Hornbeam Lodge a great place to gather and connect.

For outdoor fun, Deerfield Springs, the expansive family activity pool, is overseen by Ellis & Associate certified lifeguards, and features a zero-depth entry with geysers, play features, water basketball, and a stunning 10,000-gallon waterfall backdrop. The adjacent adult-exclusive Kingfisher Landing invites grown-ups to a place to soak and relax, complete with a water-immersed sundeck. Both pools offer poolside service and private cabana rental for exclusive seating and accommodations.

Belize Street outdoor cantina delivers a casual, food truck-inspired fare from The Fresh Tortilla and Route 66, ice cream and sweet treats from Urban Cow and cool beverages at the Beach Box with live entertainment and music on select weekends.

Additional amenities and entertainment include golf cart rental, walking trail and dog park. A children’s play structure, bocce ball and shuffleboard court are planned for later this summer. For even more thrills, a complimentary shuttle will take guests to and from neighboring Kings Island amusement park, with exclusive resort perks and packages available for those bundling two great destinations into one.

Economic Driver

The $27 million, sprawling outdoor resort is located on what was previously 50 acres of vacant land. Projected to welcome more than 200,000 guests annually, Camp Cedar will generate property tax for Deerfield Township and Warren County. More than 100 jobs have been created.

Prior to 2020, Warren County averaged more than 12 million tourism-related visitors each year, many of whom came from Midwest markets outside of a 150-mile radius. As the county’s top industry, tourism generated visitor spending of more than $1.2 billion in 2019 and supported nearly 13,000 jobs in the area. The new luxury outdoor recreational resort is expected to cater to visitors of Kings Island, The Western & Southern Open, the WCCVB’s Warren County Sports Park and other popular Southwest Ohio destinations.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is owned by Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates. Through a unique partnership and licensing agreement, Kings Island Camp Cedar will be managed by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of Kings Island amusement park. Cleveland Construction served as the general contractor, McHarris Architects as the project architect and The Kleingers Group as the project’s civil engineer.

To make a reservation or learn more, go to visitcampcedar.com.