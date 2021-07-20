IAFE Convention returns to in-person event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The show WILL go on. That’s what officials with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions are saying about the 2021 IAFE Convention, scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 1, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are so looking forward to meeting again in person! We’ve heard from members eager to see one another at the Convention, to build upon the friendships and networks, many of which were strengthened through the many online meetings and calls our Association hosted in the last year,” said IAFE President and CEO Marla Calico.

Programming for the Convention remains fluid as the IAFE monitors what 2021 brings for its fairs. Attendees can expect the same top-notch, cutting-edge workshops they’ve counted on all these years, but with a fresh spin.

Award-winning photographer Paul Mobley will serve as keynote speaker. His exquisite photographs and narrative reveal the true face of American farming and remind us what it means to live with simplicity, contentment, and decency in a world that so often forgets.

“Our fair community has been ‘Growing Fair Strong’ all year, but we cannot wait to gather in person at the IAFE Annual Convention. The convention will give our network a chance to not only learn from each other but to also celebrate accomplishments and being together again,” said IAFE Director of Meetings Kate Turner.

Convention registration and hotel bookings begins on July 26, with early-bird discount pricing available until Oct. 1. Many scholarships and grants are available to help members defray cost of travel and have an application deadline of Aug. 31. In addition, there are flight and rental car discounts, as well as a full list of Convention hotels on our website at www.iafeconvention.com.

With a new two-day format, the IAFE Trade Show will include ribbon and award manufacturers, talent agencies, equipment manufacturers, entertainers, ticket companies, and so much more. If it’s at a fair, you can probably buy it or book it in the IAFE Trade Show. “Nearly 250 booth spaces have been confirmed for this year’s 2021 IAFE Trade Show. So many products, services, and options for entertainment have been reinvented and reimagined to help our events operate in our new environment. The 2021 IAFE Trade Show participants are eager to connect with fair management and be strategic partners with IAFE events – as we ‘Grow Fair Strong’ together,” said IAFE Trade Show Manager Steve Siever.