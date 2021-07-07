Europe’s first 5-person water coaster launches in Portugal

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing, has brought its groundbreaking MammothBLAST water propulsion water coaster technology to Europe for the first time ever. The revolutionary MammothBLAST/FlyingSAUCER 45 water ride attraction made its debut earlier this month at Aquashow, the family water park known as one of Portugal’s top destinations. The state-of-the-art water ride combines ProSlide’s leading BLAST technology with the world of rafting for an unparalleled family experience. Newly unveiled this year, the cutting-edge technology is poised to continue ProSlide’s award-winning legacy of innovation and transform the water ride industry.

“Rolling this amazing new ProSlide Water Coaster out in 2021, it has already become one of the most sought-after water rides in the world. Having it at Aquashow Park continues to position them as a European water park leader”, says ProSlide’s Vice President, Business Development – Europe and LATAM, Aaron Wilson. “Their vision to have the most-up-to-date, iconic water ride that defines the guest experience was truly inspiring and the timing fit perfectly with our state-of-the-art ProSlide MammothBLAST Water Coaster and the ProSlide FlyingSAUCER high-speed turns.”

The combination of MammothBLAST water propulsion and two FlyingSAUCER 45 features creates a thrilling experience for riders that they won’t soon forget. Seated in a face-to-face position, up to five riders are propelled through the ride path by high-performance BLAST water jets. As riders approach one of the two FlyingSAUCER accelerating turns, they look down the fall line to the exit, dropping and diving through the turn. Through the turn the unique feeling of centrifugal forces along the outer wall mirror the sensation and speed of a great giant slalom ski turn.

The MammothBLAST™/FlyingSAUCER 45 Water Coaster is a perfect fit for Aquashow’s largely family demographic. “The MammothBLAST’s high-capacity throughputs and face-to-face positioning make it an incredible addition to any park looking to create those shared connections between their guests”, says ProSlide’s Chief Commercial Officer Ray Smegal. “It’s an incredibly unique experience that guests love. It creates lifelong memories and will always keep them coming back again and again.”