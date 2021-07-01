EpicSurf hosts pro surfers!

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) was excited to host over 25 surfers of all different ages and skill-levels to test out the power of their new stationary deep water EpicSurf wave that launched at the Surf Park Central Summit Virtual show on June 24th.

Invited guests included surfers of all ages from young and upcoming surfers to professional surfing athletes including Ben Gravy (Pro Surfer), Daniel Hughes (World Champion SUP Surfer and Host of World of Waves), Blair Conklin (Pro Skim Boarder) and Rachel Wilson (World Surf League Pro) amongst others

Some were beginners and were able to work on their turns and practice their technique, and some had a bit more experience under their belt. But one thing was for sure – all had an EPICally good time!

“The wave is amazing, we surfed every board under the sun and just had the best day of our lives,” said Ben Gravy. “This wave truly is what they call it… EPIC!”

EpicSurf is a stationary surf wave that provides a true deep wave of water for surfing. The deep-water wave allows the rider to use an assortment of boards while surfing, including a true skegged surfboard, and provides a more authentic surfing experience versus that of surfing on a thin sheet of water over a formed surface which is common amongst the many other stationary wave so the market.

EpicSurf is the ideal wave for mastering skills” noted Blair Conklin, “The power of this wave is epic and practicing your turns has never been easier.”

A fact echoed by Phil Jackson, Executive Director of Surf Dreams Foundation who brought with him several young aspiring professionals each of whom participate in many surf competitions across the country.

“It’s the perfect wave for surf lessons”, said Jackson. “The EpicSurf wave is a real game changer for the surf industry. The kids couldn’t get enough of it “

One resounding fact of the day – the desire from each surfer to return again!