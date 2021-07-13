Embed reunites with customers & partners at Amusement Expo International 2021

DALLAS, Texas — Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, returned not just as an exhibitor at Amusement Expo International 2021 but also as a key representative of the family entertainment centre (FEC) sector, paving the road to recovery for FEC businesses as they emerge from the shadows of the pandemic. The Embed team was excited to meet new and reunite with existing customers, partners and friends at the Embed booth.

Supporting customers in their road to recovery, focusing on low-touch experiences and embracing automation, Embed Mavericks were on-site exhibiting and demo-ing the industry’s award-winning transformative technology: The Mobile Wallet which Embed gave away free to all business owners. To date, Embed is the only FEC business solutions provider to gain compliance approval from Google and Apple for its Mobile Wallet, and is the only non-banking finance -payment or loyalty card business and brand card to sit in consumers’ mobile wallets. Protected by advanced security and encrypted mobile technology, Embed’s Mobile Wallet’s APIs link to any FEC’s existing mobile application. Without the hassle of downloading an app, the Mobile Wallet allows guests to play games and reload with their virtual card directly from their mobile phone – anytime, anywhere. This not only eliminates wasting times in long lines at the kiosk, but keeps consumers gaming (which generates more revenue and profit for the operator).

Also available was a smartTOUCH upgrade plan for existing customers with a subscription model that rivals any in the market.

“We were extremely excited to meet up with new and existing customers, partners and friends, face-to-face for the first time since the pandemic outbreak and to know that the Embed COVID-19 Relief Act has helped many businesses thrive during the pandemic. We look forward to continuing to empower, enable, and ease the business of fun for our customers as they begin a new chapter in the industry’s post-pandemic recovery.” said John Keys, Strategic Accounts Manager.