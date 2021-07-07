Detroit, you’re cleared for take-off!

DETROIT — Indoor skydiving is coming to Detroit as iFLY World will open their first Michigan location in Metro Detroit at 26975 Adell Center Drive in Novi on Saturday, July 24. iFLY’s indoor skydiving complex allows people of all ages (3-103) and abilities to feel the power and thrill of flight without jumping out of a plane. The vertical wind tunnel used at iFLY makes it a breeze for guests to comfortably lean into a cushion of air and take off for the ultimate thrill of bodyflight.

“As the first iFLY to open in Michigan, this facility is the most innovative tunnel in the world and will attract the novice, as well as very accomplished flyers,” said Bob Ash, General Manager of iFLY Detroit. “We fully anticipate people from around the world will come to Detroit to experience the Gen 9 technology which makes this an exemplary tunnel.”

iFLY joins Texas Roadhouse, Planet Fitness and Carvana on the Adell Center site formerly occupied by the Novi Expo Center. The property has been under construction since 2019 and iFLY is part of a planned entertainment district slated to include two hotels and additional restaurants. The vertical tunnel and opportunity for a variety of social and educational activities makes iFLY Detroit a welcome addition to the burgeoning I-96/275 corridor.

This boost to the economy comes at a time when Michiganders are looking for new and exciting things to do after spending nearly 15 months under COVID-related restrictions. iFLY will adhere to current CDC health protocols in addition to their already extensive safety measures. All instructors are highly trained and guests must complete a training course prior to flight. Proper gear, including a flight suit, helmet and goggles, are provided as part of the package.

iFLY was launched in 1998 and has grown to 80 tunnels worldwide including over 30 US cities, France, New Zealand, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, and Great Britain. The specially-designed vertical wind tunnel is used not only for recreational flights, but also to train athletes and military personnel.

The iFLY recirculating system uses four fans positioned for optimum air flow; driving the air around in a simple and efficient loop which allows for smooth and comfortable bodyflight. It is also eco-friendly, requiring less than a third of the power used by a traditional horizontal wind tunnel running at full speed.

Get ready to fly… it’s time for take-off! Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm; Friday 10 am – 8 pm; Saturday 10 am – 9 pm; and Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm. For more information or to book a flight, visit iFLYworld.com/Detroit.