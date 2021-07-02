Castle Park reopens Buccaneer Cove water play area July 2

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Sun’s out, FUN’s in at Castle Park as Buccaneer Cove returns for its tenth summer season. The 20,000 square foot water play area opens for all guests on July 2 after being closed since 2019, with Guests once again able to enjoy four levels of interactive water elements, including water slides, aqua domes, spray cannons, fountains and more!

Buccaneer Cove’s long-awaited return marks the next phase in Castle Park’s gradual reopening process since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes just in time for Fourth of July festivities at the Inland Empire mainstay!

“What better way to celebrate America’s birth than with a great American tradition – the family amusement park,” says Castle Park General Manager Ken Withers. “Our ability to open Buccaneer Cove provides even more fun reasons to visit Castle Park this holiday weekend.”

Guests visiting between July 1 – 5 can save more than $40 by purchasing a family four-pack of tickets, or go for maximum value with one of several levels of an Annual Pass! Annual Passholders get a free hot dog by visiting on July 4. Before the Fourth, July 3 is Patriot Night at the weekly Duke’s Dance Party, and beloved entertainer Anthony the Magic performs special shows at Castle Park on July 2 and 3.

Buccaneer Cove is included with the purchase of a Castle Park ticket or Annual Pass. The Cove offers five colorful water slides, dozens of interactive water elements, and private, shaded cabanas. Each cabana provides seating for six and private lockers. Annual Passholders save $10 off cabana reservations, and all 2021 Annual Passes include the Dayback Guarantee: if Castle Park has to unexpectedly close because of COVID-19 precautions, Passholders will receive complimentary pass extension into 2022 for an equal number of dates.