Australian entrepreneur Jason Wallace chooses Intercard cashless technology for his growing group of FECs

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, has installed its latest system at Fun Planet, a renovated FEC in Shepparton, Victoria, Australia.

Fun Planet is a 5,000 sq. m. (54,000 sq. ft.) FEC that features a three-level laser tag arena, an indoor go-kart track with Sodi electric-powered karts, more than 130 arcade games, a prize redemption counter, mini-golf, climbing wall, four birthday party rooms, a go-kart function room and a small theater. The existing center was completely revamped before re-opening to the public as Fun Planet on May 14.

Jason Wallace, director of Fun Planet, is partnered in the center with IT consultant Chris Motton and Zak Athanasiadis of Zax Amusements, Intercard’s Australian distributor. Zax is Australia’s largest supplier of amusement games.

A three-decade veteran of the Australian amusement industry, Wallace first experienced Intercard’s technology while working at Fun Lab Pty, the operator of multiple amusement brands. It was there that he met Jerry Heinz, Intercard’s Asia-Pacific sales manager.

One reason Wallace chose Intercard was his existing relationships there. “I like relationships. So having a good relationship with not only Jerry, but also global marketing director Lynda Brotherton and CEO Scott Sherrod made it easier to communicate with the company, it made it feel friendly and family” says Wallace. “Obviously, the product needs to work as well and their product works. It’s very stable. We’ve never had issues with it.”

Wallace notes that none of his new employees at Fun Planet had worked in an arcade before, making ease of training crucial. “It was a very simple pickup for 15-year-olds through to returned-to-work mums. We’ve all picked up the system very, very quickly and easily,” he says.

“Jason Wallace is one of the most experienced amusement operators in Australia and I have enjoyed working with him from his days with Fun Lab through to his own growing group of FECs today,” says Jerry Heinz. “Intercard is proud to provide him with cashless technology and service that he and his team can rely on.”

In late June, Wallace, in different partnerships, assumed management of Wyncity FECs in Point Cook and Morwell. These centers also run on Intercard cashless technology. Wallace is also the founder of AracadeSold.com, an online marketplace for arcade games.