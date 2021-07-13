Atlantis Dubai selects Vantage’s Guest Experience Platform

VANCOUVER, B.C. — When you are an entertainment destination as iconic as Atlantis Dubai, it only stands to reason that you would also be home to the world’s leading aquatic theme park, Aquaventure. It is here, where Vantage will begin its digital transformation of this innovative property.

Being the world’s largest water park, nestled amongst numerous amenities and attractions, comes with its own set of challenges. Aside from the obvious daily operational challenges of managing staff and attractions across the sprawling park, is the added complexity of ensuring that visitors, both resort and day guests, can easily navigate Aquaventure, and the entire complex that comprises Atlantis Dubai.

Digitizing the Experience

Just as customer expectations continue to evolve and change in other sectors, such as retail and streaming, so too does the hospitality guest expect more. “It’s the emergence of the digital savvy consumer who looks for the convenience and ease that comes with being able to make cashless purchases, book tickets from their phone, and who are willing to provide personal details in return for curated and customized experiences that are changing the face of customer experience,” said Philip Edgell, Vantage’s President.

Once installed, Vantage’s platform, which includes an integrated set of wearables, apps, and data management tools, will digitize the guest experience. Guests will now have a single platform to engage with the resort, whether that be to open lockers and find their friends in the water park or to purchase tickets for Dolphin Bay.

As Anthony Lynsdale, Atlantis Dubai’s Vice President, Information Technology explains, “Guests visit Atlantis Dubai because they know they are going to receive world-class luxury and service from our resorts.” Lynsdale continued, “We wanted to ensure that experience was consistent throughout their stay with us, which was why we chose Vantage. With Vantage’s platform, we will be able to deliver those extraordinary experiences we are known for, while also deepening our client understanding, which in turn allows us to elevate the guest experience even further. It’s a win-win for us.”

Vantage at Atlantis

The initial phase of the Vantage implementation will focus on Aquaventure, where guests will be given a wearable, that they link to an app and in-park kiosks, which allows them to freely explore, ride, and buy throughout the entire park.

Their Operations team will have access to real-time attendance, wait times, and retail and F&B sales which can be filtered by demographic via a series of tools that feed into a live app. Configured with critical KPIs, staff are alerted when queue lines get too long, dispatch rates drop, and safety incidents occur, along with other push notification parameters the park sets.

For Aquaventure’s Sales and Marketing, all the data that is collected is anchored to each guest so their team can understand preferences, buying behaviours, and patterns of usage which become valuable remarketing data to ensure guests return and for creating ideal customer profiles.

A Successful Relationship

This is the second project for Vantage at Atlantis’ Aquaventure, the first being the installation of automated wait time signs in 2020. “We’re thrilled that Atlantis continues to work with us. After Vantage successfully delivered wait time signs to Aquaventure, we were pleased to work with them again. It is a testament to our team’s ability to deliver,” commented Edgell.

It is a sentiment shared by the Atlantis team as Lynsdale explains how easy the team were to work with, “We chose Vantage because they were flexible and easy to work with and have a customer success model that is rare in the industry.” Lynsdale added, “We already use a wristband in the park, and they were able to accommodate that. They also added new features to the app for us, which was great news for a resort of our size.”

Exceeding Expectations

As Aquaventure prepares for the return of visitors from near and far, the park is looking to the future, “We want to continue to be Tripadvisor’s number one rated water park in Dubai. By adding Vantage to our value proposition, we know that we will continue to meet and exceed our guests’ expectations for years to come,” concluded Lynsdale.