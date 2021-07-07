Applications available for next panel of Dollywood insiders

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood is searching for its next panel of park insiders who share experiences and tips through online content. For the past five seasons, park guests have found helpful information on Dollywood blogs and social channels thanks to this group of non-employed Dollywood pros. Applications for the sixth panel of Dollywood Insiders are available now at https://www.dollywood.com/lpg/insider.

From best-value suggestions to traffic flow tips and where-to-eat recommendations, Dollywood Insiders provide expert guest perspective to aid others in trip planning. Content is shared via blog, pictures and video.

“We invite veteran Dollywood guests to become our experts,” explained Amber Davis, Digital Publicist. “As the program has grown in popularity, we’ve been able to grow the number of panelists each year. For our next panel, we will select 20 Insiders. These applicants turn their love for Dollywood into a platform for sharing trip-planning advice. Though they don’t receive a paycheck, they do get season passes and exclusive access as they create content for Dollywood channels.”

Dollywood Insiders are relatable. Past Insiders include moms, dads, grandmas, single parents, professionals, bloggers and theme park enthusiasts. Dollywood intentionally selects its panelists from diverse walks of life to best represent Dollywood park visitors. These panelists hail from communities across the Southeast—from Knoxville, Nashville, Birmingham, Atlanta, Charlotte and beyond.

Dollywood Insiders are tasked with pitching and creating blogs and videos that help others learn about Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins. The Insiders serve on the panel for a one-year term and may re-apply, if interested. Perks of the role include season passes, behind-the-scenes access and invitations to media events.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, July 19 at noon. After interviews, panelists will be selected and notified by July 26.