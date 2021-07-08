Alton Lipkin, industry legend and NEAAPA Hall of Fame inductee, has passed away

Alton ‘Al’ Lipkin, longtime CEO of NANCO/Nancy Sales, passed on Monday, July 5, 2021, after a brief illness. he was 89 years old. After graduating from Brown University in 1954, he joined his father-in-law at Nancy Sales in 1957. From 1993-2008, Al was the CEO of NANCO/Nancy Sales. He was an accomplished and respected force in the amusement and souvenir industries and was inducted into the NEAAPA Hall of Fame in 2002.

Al is survived by his children, Stephen Lipkin & his wife Janet, Debbie Seresky & her husband Peter, and Amy Robbins & her husband David. Grandfather of Michelle & her fiancé Dan, Heather, Todd & his wife Melissa, Margo & her husband Ben, Robyn & her fiancé Jon, Jodi and Jason.

Services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, Massachusetts on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:00AM. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Memorial observance will be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Give Kids the World, 210 South Bend Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746, HLS@gktw.org.