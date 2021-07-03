‘3-D’ Fireworks July 31 will light up sky over Quassy Amusement & Waterpark

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here will present a spectacular ‘3-D’ fireworks display at 9:45 p.m., Saturday, July 31, park officials announced today. The event was postponed due to inclement weather on July 3.

Special “3-D” fireworks viewing glasses will be sold for $2 at Quassy to benefit Give Kids The World Village. The glasses will be on sale starting in the afternoon until they are sold out.

The park will again shoot its fireworks display from barges so everyone in attendance will be able to enjoy them.

Sponsoring the event are: Pepsi-Cola of Bristol, Price Chopper/Market 32 supermarkets and Shaker Auto Group.

Rides and attractions open at 11 a.m. Rides will operate until after the fireworks with Quassy Beach and Splash Away Bay waterpark operating until 7 p.m.

In addition, there will be a special evening beach party starting at 7:30 p.m., with music by Morgan Skelly and the Old Crows. There will be an admission charged to the beach party with food and beverages available for purchase at Splash Away Bay Café. Season pass holders are admitted to the beach event free of charge.