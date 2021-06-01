Where coffee meets coasters: SeaWorld Orlando opens all-new Coaster Coffee Company proudly serving Starbucks coffee

ORLANDO — Guests can start their day at SeaWorld Orlando with some extra jolt before they bolt to the thrills of world-class coasters at the brand-new Coaster Coffee Co. Serving Starbucks crafted hot and iced favorites and new items such as Mango Dragonfruit & Kiwi Starfruit Refreshersthe new space is the perfect place to start your day or recharge before an afternoon of rollercoaster riding.

This new space includes amazing working scale roller-coaster models and historical depictions of SeaWorld coaster history. With café-style seating and a great location near Manta and the park entrance, this new hot spot is brimming with thrills.

In addition to amazing food and beverage offerings, Coaster Coffee Company is also the only place to get exclusive Coaster Coffee Company merchandise like Coaster Coffee Company branded souvenir mugs, cups and t-shirts. The café will also offer exclusive items from your favorite SeaWorld Orlando coasters.

With the addition of Coaster Coffee Company, SeaWorld is raising the bar of the park’s food and beverage offerings, opening five new culinary locations in the past year.