Wavegarden arrives in Brazil in partnership with developer KSM Realty, creating the world’s first inland tropical surf beach

The first Wavegarden Cove in America will open in Praia da Grama, located 60 miles from São Paulo, on July 1. Built in partnership with KSM Realty, the world-class waves breaking in a palm-fringed, white sandy beach lagoon is at the centerpiece of a private residential complex and sets a new benchmark for how Wavegarden technology can add value in the realtor sector.

“KSM identified a new market and brought to Brazil a technology that allows the creation of a perfect artificial beach,” said Oscar Segall, partner, and CEO of KSM. “At Fazenda da Grama we have brought the beach and the countryside together, in a location accessible to the city.”

Architect Gui Mattos helped create an inland oasis using cutting-edge eco-architecture, sustainable water and energy use, palm trees, white sandy beaches, and Brazil’s perfect climate. The complex features one of Brazil’s top 18-hole golf courses, horse riding, beach volleyball, tennis, gym, swimming and spa facilities, restaurants, a surf shop, event space, and agroforest. However, it is the Wavegarden technology’s perfect waves that sit at the heart of the groundbreaking project.

“Six years ago, we revolutionized the market by offering the world’s first commercially viable surf park,” said Josema Odriozola, CEO and Founder of Wavegarden. “Today with six surf parks in operation, this latest project shows the versatility of the technology. It can be adapted to several business models such as resorts, hotels, shopping centers, the real estate market, the public sector, theme parks, and sports facilities.”

With 52 modules this is the second-largest Wavegarden Cove in the world and offers more than 20 different types of waves designed for all levels and ages. With the waves firing, some of Brazil’s best surfers traveled to Praia da Grama to test drive the facility. Championship Tour athletes Caio Ibelli, Miguel Pupo, and Alex Ribeiro were joined by Brazilian champion Julia Santos and upcoming stars Sammy Pupo, Mateus Herdy, João Chumbinho and American pro surfer Cam Richards. Incredibly each surfer caught more than 150 waves each day. “It is so good to have the opportunity to surf so many different kinds of waves,” said João Chumbinho. “To do it in such a beautiful spot, miles from the ocean means this is huge for our sport.”

“The place is beyond beautiful and the waves are epic. I spent the past three days getting barreled in boardshorts, doing turns, and hitting the air section. We even had a session with the kids on the smaller waves,” said Cam Richards, whose hometown of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, is preparing for a Wavegarden Cove soon.

Such has been the success of the project KSM has closed a deal to represent Wavegarden for the next 10 years in Brazil. “We realized that the Wavegarden surfing lagoons contribute to the value of the real estate assets, and provide a significant economic and social benefit where they are installed. We are proud to be working together to create more opportunities in the future,” said Segall, partner, and CEO of KSM.

With 6 surfing facilities operating across 4 continents, Wavegarden is the unrivaled leader in the fast growing surf park sector. And, the future looks outstanding, with a total of 45 other project contracts signed and in various stages of the design and permitting.