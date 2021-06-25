Updates regarding the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair officials announce new operating hours, a cashless experience for parking and admissions, and more updates to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair taking place Thursday, August 5 – Sunday, August 15 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wis.

Due to a number of factors, including increased sanitization protocols that require additional time, as well as the labor shortage currently facing many businesses and organizations, operating hours for the 2021 State Fair will be adjusted. The Fair will open at 11:00 a.m. daily and will close each night at 11:00 p.m., with the exception of the final Sunday, when the Fair will close at 10:00 p.m.

Parking in State Fair Park lots will open at 10:30 a.m. daily, and agriculture and competitive exhibit competitions and shows that were scheduled prior to 11 a.m. will continue to take place. All food vendors, shopping, buildings and SpinCity will be open at 11 a.m.

To make entry more efficient and continue to prioritize safety, parking and admissions will be a cashless experience for Fairgoers. Fair officials strongly encourage Fairgoers to purchase their general admission tickets prior to arriving at the Fair to reduce lines for purchasing tickets and create a more seamless entrance process for everyone. There are still several ways to purchase admission tickets in advance using cash or credit cards, including the State Fair Ticket Office and our official retail partners. Fairgoers can also purchase admission tickets and more online at WiStateFair.com. Discounted tickets are available through July 16.

“Our mission as we plan for the 170th Wisconsin State Fair is to maintain our beloved traditions and commitment to affordability while keeping health and safety top of mind,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “While there are some changes this year, our staff is working hard to bring you the State Fair you have known and loved for generations.”

Wisconsin State Fair officials continue to keep health and safety a top priority while closely monitoring the current trends and guidelines. Masks will not be required at the State Fair and individuals are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Additionally, as the Fair takes place at the expansive 200-acre Wisconsin State Fair Park, the 2021 State Fair will not have capacity limits.

Additional operational adjustments have been made as we keep health and safety top priority. These include not selling new refillable souvenir cups or refilling past year’s cups, and not hosting the various eating contests at this year’s Fair. We encourage Fairgoers to visit WiStateFair.com for information on all programming and operational adjustments. While we hope to bring many of these programs back in the future, these changes are necessary in 2021 to allow us to provide the safest experience possible.

As a GBAC STAR accredited facility, the public can feel confident entering buildings with the knowledge that staff assess the risks of communicable diseases and mitigate those risks by way of increased cleaning and disinfection practices. Along with the robust cleaning protocols, hundreds of hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the Fair Park.