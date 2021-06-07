UK venues open new climbing attractions from Innovative Leisure

Innovative Leisure, the UK-based adventure attractions specialist, has continued to open a variety of new projects in the past year, despite the difficulties the attractions industry has experienced as a result of the global pandemic.

The company’s range of attractions includes a host of physically challenging, ‘adventure’ based products for almost all age groups, such as high ropes courses, junior ropes courses and a variety of climbing walls of different configurations and offering differing experiences. And two climbing attractions have been among those installations completed in the past 12 months.

At the Chamwell Centre in Gloucester, UK, a purpose built venue in the grounds of Milestone Special School, Innovative Leisure has installed a four panel DigiWall interactive climbing wall, measuring 2.8m high and 4.5m wide and situated in the centre’s Rebound therapy room. The centre is one of the UK’s largest special need schools catering to pupils with severe learning difficulties as well as those with complex medical conditions and physical disabilities.

The venue had a small space where it wanted to add a stimulating and interactive climbing activity which could be used by people of all ages and abilities. The four panel DigiWall fitted perfectly into the space and has had some very good feedback since.

DigiWall is an interactive fusion of climbing wall and computer game. Using their whole body to play, participants follow the lights and sounds on the wall to play six interactive and multi-sensory games as DigiWall responds to their actions. By combining a traversing wall with touch sensitive technology the attraction provides experiences built on physical activity and the use of multiple senses. It is unique and adds appeal to a wide spectrum of venues, from science centres and theme parks to schools and family entertainment centres.

Commenting on the installation of the DigiWall, centre co-ordinator Mandy Phillips noted: “The training and handover by Innovative Leisure was friendly, efficient and informative and the team was really courteous and helpful.”

Additionally, at the Stoneyburn Community Centre in Scotland, the company has installed a 16 panel traversing wall with timer which opened in early 2020. The centre underwent a refurbishment last year and wanted to add a fun climbing surface that could be used by children and adults alike. The traversing wall was installed onto an unused wall in the venue’s multi-use gymnasium hall.

With a height of 2.44m and length of 9.76m, the attraction features Innovative Leisure’s fibreglass, real rock look modular climbing panels and also incorporates a Climber Timer timing system to record the time it takes participants to traverse the width of the wall. The traversing wall is an excellent option for facilities, both indoors or outdoors, with unused wall space. There is no need for a belay system as the wall height is under 3m, while there is also no requirement for staff as parent/guardian supervision is sufficient for the product.

Ann Greechan who runs the Stoneyburn venue, commented: “The Innovative Leisure team provided a fully personalised service with our traversing wall. The team was a pleasure to have in our centre and we fully recommend their services. The wall was use by the kids club one night recently and they had a fabulous time.”

“In addition to climbing wall projects at amusement and theme parks, over the years we have installed climbing attractions of all descriptions at a wide variety of other venues too,” explained Innovative Leisure’s Managing Director Phil Pickersgill. “They provide a fun, challenging activity for a wide range of age groups and capabilities and have proved the perfect addition at both the Chamwell Centre and Stoneyburn Community Centre.”