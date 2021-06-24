Theme Park Traffic is starting to normalize according to M Science’s latest data

M Science shares the latest data around Theme Parks that show overall spending trends are improving in most recent weeks as parks are opening to in-state and out-of-state visitors.

Theme Parks (weekly) data through June 13:

Disney- Spending trends improved in the most recent week, but remained modestly below 2019 levels

· Strength was driven by robust spending from destination guests at Walt Disney World, slightly offset by decreased spending at Disneyland prior to reopening to out-of-state visitors on June 15, 2021

FUN- Spending levels were up week on week, however were slightly negative Yo2Y

·Trends softened at Kings Dominion and Kings Island, but were partially offset by positive growth at Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm and Carowinds

Sea World- Spending growth moderated slightly in the most recent week, but remains well above 2019 levels

Six Flags- Spending trends in the most recent week were softer Yo2Y due to a slower cadence at Over Georgia, Magic Mountain and Discovery Kingdom, partially offset by positive growth at Fiesta Texas, Over Texas, and Great Adventure

Universal- Spending trends through the most recent week decelerated, but remained above 2019 levels

·The decrease in spending was largely due to Universal Orlando, while spending trends at Universal Studios Hollywood were similar to the previous week

o Florida: Regional spending cadence in the most recent week saw destination spending trends grow past 2019 levels, largely driven by Disney, while local spending trends softened

o California: Saw overall spending trends decelerate as both destination trends (out-of-state) and local trend (in-state) weakened on a Yo2Y basis