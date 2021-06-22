The GameChanger received patent in Europe!

Lagotronics’s GameChanger is an one-of-a-kind dark ride. We are proud to add Europe to the list of patented places. Right now the gamechanger has patent in the USA, Asia and Europe.

The GameChanger is an interactive media-based dark ride that offers a huge capacity of guests in a relatively small area. The attraction has already received several awards like an European Star Award (best new ride) and 2 Golden Crown Awards (outstanding medium/small ride & outstanding dark ride supplier).