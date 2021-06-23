The biggest script in park history comes to life: Movie Park Germany celebrates coaster premiere for 25th anniversary! “Movie Park Studio Tour” now takes guests on a journey into the world of Hollywood

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — The final scene has been produced and a screenplay becomes reality: Movie Park Germany lifts the curtain for its new Hollywood coaster “Movie Park Studio Tour”! Starting tomorrow, June 23, guests can ride the new family attraction for the first time and take the starring role in the exciting coaster blockbuster themselves. With its spectacular Multi Dimension Coaster, Germany’s largest movie and amusement park is highlighting its Hollywood approach even more and is ringing in its 25th park anniversary with the opening of the new attraction.

“It all started in 1996 with the slogan ‘Hollywood in Germany’ – now the world of movies is even closer than before! We are thrilled to present our new attraction blockbuster to our visitors,” says General Manager Thorsten Backhaus. “We cannot wait to take parents and kids even deeper into the world of movies with the ‘Movie Park Studio Tour’ and are looking forward to our guests’ feedback.”

To begin with, the “Movie Park Studio Tour” will kick off in soft opening mode for park visitors beginning tomorrow, June 23. The family coaster is then expected to begin regular operation at the start of the NRW summer vacations on July 5, 2021.

With the new Multi Dimension Coaster from Intamin Amusement Rides, Germany’s number one family park strengthens its range of attractions with a new attraction that is unique in this form throughout Europe! In a total of 12 different scenes, visitors can immerse themselves in various movie scenes and sets and can take a look beyond the production processes of a Hollywood movie.

Two launch elements forwards and backwards as well as a 360-degree turntable provide an immersive experience with multimedia elements. Numerous media content and sound have been incorporated into the new attraction, as well as wind, smell, animations and physical effects, which all together create a mixture of family coaster and dark ride.

“The Movie Park Studios open their doors, and an idea now becomes reality,” says Manuel Prossotowicz, Creative Project Manager and Director Brand Development. “We are incredibly proud of the final result and would like to take this opportunity to thank our great team and all partners who worked with us to bring the biggest script in park history to life.”

1.5 years of conception and a little more than half a year of construction are behind the dedicated team. In approximately 4500 working hours, around 100m³ of wood, 1200m³ of concrete, 80t of sectional steel, 70t of reinforcing steel and 1800 m² of trapezoidal sheet metal were installed. Since November 2020, 532 meters of rails were laid for the new attraction. With the track closure at the end of January, the first important milestone was reached before the detailed theming of the ride was on the shooting schedule.

“The world of Hollywood is incredibly diverse and appeals to a wide audience. That is why we have integrated different film genres and topics into the ride. From action flicks to disaster films to entertaining behind-the-scenes looks at a movie production, everything is included. At the same time, family-friendly characters accompany visitors through the individual scenes and contribute to the storyline,” says Manuel Prossotowicz. “With the 25th Movie Park anniversary, we are reaching a significant milestone in our park history. Hence, it is even more important for us to create an immersive overall experience for all generations with the new attraction and to strengthen our identity as a movie park. In the future, the world of Hollywood and movies will continue to be the central theme of our park.”

The general rehearsal of the “Movie Park Studio Tour” has already taken place: Just like a real movie premiere, the new family blockbuster was first presented to press representatives and partners in a sneak preview on June 21 – including a red carpet and the Movie Park Studio Awards ceremony for the largest partner companies involved in the construction.

However, from now on, guests can play the leading role in this blockbuster and are officially allowed to enter the attraction set when it is time to say: “Lights, camera, action!” Curtain up for Europe’s first double-launch indoor coaster, Germany’s first multi-directional coaster and Europe’s first indoor coaster with a backward launch.