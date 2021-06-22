Skypark at Santa’s Village celebrates 66th summer with vintage vibes and action adventure

The Southern California theme park, SkyPark at Santa’s Village, celebrates its sixty-sixth summer. Now open seven days a week, the park features a new RV Resort and Campground and a world-class mountain bike park. The park also boasts delicious BBQ, craft beer and home-baked goods. With a skating rink, fly fishing, zip-lining, ax throwing, and the historic Santa’s Village park, there’s plenty of activities for the whole family. You can even meet Santa and his forest friends and family year-round.

“We designed SkyPark at Santa’s Village as a real action adventure park,” says Co-Owner and General Manager Bill Johnson. “So many things in the world today are highly controlled, or behind a screen. We wanted to be different; we want our guests to have real adventures that they control. Other theme parks offer sit-down rides that take you through a calculated ride, but we wanted our park to feature more active things like mountain biking, skating, pedal-powered rides, hiking, and fly fishing. We’re really unique. Plus we have the backdrop of the historic Santa’s Village which changes throughout the seasons with family-friendly activities like Pumpkins in the Pines and our Nostalgic Christmas in the Woods.”

Sixty-Six Cent Snacks & Summer Celebrations

In honor of the park’s 66th year, sixty-six cent snacks will be available for guests. “Don’t expect traditional theme park food when you visit,” says Bill. “SkyPark at Santa’s Village goes above and beyond with our food. The park’s several restaurants offer smoked-on-site BBQ, American Wagyu burgers, craft beer, and delectable baked-on-site gourmet cookies and treats. Bring your appetite.”

The park also features many characters to greet visitors. Regularly scheduled puppet shows, magic shows, Saturday Skate Nights, and the park’s concert series, Tunes in the Trees are some of the additional attractions guests can enjoy.

Park History: The Rise and Fall of Mid-Century Roadside Attractions

The historic Santa’s Village park first opened in 1955, six weeks before Disneyland, as the vision of real estate developer Glenn Holland and was to be the first franchised theme park in the United States.

“Opening day was huge for Santa’s Village,” says Michelle Johnson, Co-Owner and Creative Director for SkyPark at Santa’s Village. “The parking lot was full and there was a line of cars that ran all the way down the mountain. People waited for hours just to get in the park.”

Santa’s Village originally featured rides for kids, real reindeer, a gingerbread bakery, and several log cabins milled on-site by Holland and the parks’ contractor Putnam Henck. Santa’s village ran successfully for decades, and two additional parks were opened in Scotts Valley California and Dundee Illinois. By the 1970’s however, the gas crisis had hit America hard and Baby Boomers were growing up. Families no longer took long road trips across the country and with fewer customers every year, places like Santa’s Village became more difficult to operate. In the 1970’s the Santa’s Village Corporation dissolved. Eventually, the two other parks closed their doors, the Scotts Valley park never reopened. Fortunately for the Santa’s Village in Skyforest, Putnam Henck and his wife bought the park and once again it thrived. The couple added new attractions and rides, and kept the park running successfully until 1998, when the park again closed.